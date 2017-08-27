Fort Worth Modern Announces Fall 2017 Speaker Schedule

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced its speaker schedule for the upcoming fall season for its acclaimed Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series. One of the best lecture series in the state, the weekly program brings local, regional, national, and international artists, architects, historians, and critics to the museum to speak about their practice. Each lecture is free and open to the public, with tickets available at 5PM the day of, and advance tickets available for $5 from 10AM to 4PM the day of. Additionally, all lectures are recorded and posted in podcast form on The Modern’s website. Speakers for the 2017 fall program include:
September 12
Artists Linda and Ed Blackburn in conversation with TCU Kay and Velma Kimbell Chair of Art History Mark Thistlethwaite
September 19
Artist Misty Keasler in conjunction with the exhibition Misty Keasler: Haunt
September 26
Sociologist Margee Kerr in conjunction with the exhibition Misty Keasler: Haunt
October 3
Artist Luca Dellaverson
October 10
Artist Margaret Meehan
October 17
Artist Robyn O’Neil in conjunction with the publication of Robyn O’Neil: 20 Years of Drawings
October 24
Sheila Kennedy, FAIA, in conjunction with the Fort Worth AIA Excellence in Architecture Design Awards
November 7
Artist Minerva Cuevas
November 14
Artists Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler
also by Glasstire
- A Texas Artist Creates an Anti-Trump Icon - August 26th, 2017
- UT Austin Commissions Mural by José Parlá - August 26th, 2017
- Texas Arts & Music Festival Names This Year's Muralists - August 24th, 2017
- Top Five Fall Preview: August 24 2017 - August 24th, 2017
- Texas Biennial 2017 Announces Artists, Dates, and Venue - August 23rd, 2017