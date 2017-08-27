Fort Worth Modern Announces Fall 2017 Speaker Schedule

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced its speaker schedule for the upcoming fall season for its acclaimed Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series. One of the best lecture series in the state, the weekly program brings local, regional, national, and international artists, architects, historians, and critics to the museum to speak about their practice. Each lecture is free and open to the public, with tickets available at 5PM the day of, and advance tickets available for $5 from 10AM to 4PM the day of. Additionally, all lectures are recorded and posted in podcast form on The Modern’s website. Speakers for the 2017 fall program include:

September 12

Artists Linda and Ed Blackburn in conversation with TCU Kay and Velma Kimbell Chair of Art History Mark Thistlethwaite

September 19

Artist Misty Keasler in conjunction with the exhibition Misty Keasler: Haunt

September 26

Sociologist Margee Kerr in conjunction with the exhibition Misty Keasler: Haunt

October 3

Artist Luca Dellaverson

October 10

Artist Margaret Meehan

October 17

Artist Robyn O’Neil in conjunction with the publication of Robyn O’Neil: 20 Years of Drawings

October 24

Sheila Kennedy, FAIA, in conjunction with the Fort Worth AIA Excellence in Architecture Design Awards

November 7

Artist Minerva Cuevas

November 14

Artists Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler

