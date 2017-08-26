A Texas Artist Creates an Anti-Trump Icon

Artnet recently published an interview with Austin Mike Mitchell, creator of the swastika-inspired logo that’s increasingly being seen on the Internet and at anti-Trump rallies.
Says Mitchell, “I feel about as empowered as I’ve ever felt as an artist in this moment.” Read the full story here.
