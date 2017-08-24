Advertise   Donate
Austin Artist Included in 19 “Emerging Artists” at Studio Museum

24 Aug 2017
Deborah Roberts, The Bearer, 2017. COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FORT GANSEVOORT via ARTnews

Since 2001, the Studio Museum in Harlem has put on a cycle of exhibitions called the “F-series,” including Freestyle, Frequency, Fore, and Flow. This year’s F show is called Fictions, featuring 19 emerging artists. The exhibition opens on September 14 and runs through January 2018, reports ARTnews.

The one Texas artist in the group is Austinite Deborah Roberts, recently featured in a solo show at Houston’s Art Palace gallery. To read Glasstire’s review of that exhibition by Rainey Knudson, go here.

Congratulations to Deborah!

