Texas Biennial 2017 Announces Artists, Dates, and Venue

The Texas Biennial 2017 has announced its dates, venue and artist list.

Via the Texas Biennial: “Artists selected for TX★17 will be represented at a single venue, located at 211 E Alpine Rd in Austin, TX, September 30 – November 11, 2017. The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, September 30, from 7-10pm.”

Of the 1,217 applicants, 33 artists were chosen by curator Leslie Moody Castro. Here’s the list:

Cande Aguilar (Brownsville)

Catherine Allen (Midland)

Haydee Alonso (El Paso)

Rabea Ballin (Houston)

Nick Barbee (Galveston)

Christopher Blay (Fort Worth)

Angel Cabrales (El Paso)

Ted Carey (Austin)

Jennifer Datchuk (San Antonio)

Hannah Dean (Lubbock)

Frances Dezzany (McKinney)

Luisa Duarte (Houston)

Jarred Elrod (Lubbock)

Ana Fernandez (San Antonio)

Samantha Isabel Garcia (Brownsville)

Gary Goldberg (Wichita Falls)

Robert Hodge (Houston)

Max Manning (Huntsville)

Vladimir Mejia (Austin)

Zach Morriss (Lubbock)

Noëlle Mulder (Houston)

Teruko Nimura (Austin)

Philana Oliphant (Tyler)

Cruz Ortiz (San Antonio)

Joe Pena (Corpus Christi)

Jonathan Revett (Amarillo)

Gilberto Rocha-Rochelli (Laredo)

Erin Stafford (Dallas)

Felipe Steinberg (Houston)

Keer Tanchak (Dallas)

Paul Valadez (Edinburg)

Fabiola Valenzuela (Grand Prairie)

Montoya Williams (Dallas)

Congrats to all! For more info, go here.

