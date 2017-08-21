The Solar Eclipse in Art

If you didn’t get your special viewing glasses to view today’s solar eclipse, you can experience it through art.

Twitter, of course, has its own “Eclipse Art Gallery,” which includes both serious and silly art. On its website, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is touting its collection of daguerreotypes from the 1800s of eclipses captured by photographers William and Frederick Langenheim. The Alyce de Roulet Williamson Gallery at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena is celebrating the eclipse with the exhibition Eclipse, work inspired by the eclipse (including the Russell Crotty work, above). Painters may wish to visit Transient Effects: The Solar Eclipses and Celestial Landscapes of Howard Russell Butler, now at the Princeton University Art Museum.

NASA has several ideas for eclipse-based art projects, including how to decorate your solar eclipse viewing glasses and creating post-viewing artwork to be made into a quilt.

(Thanks to weisslink.com for most of these references.)

