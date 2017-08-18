Houston Joins the Anti-Confederate Monument Movement

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the City to look into getting rid of the monument to the “Spirit of the Confederacy” in Houston’s Sam Houston Park, erected in 1908 by the Robert E. Lee chapter of the national United Daughters of the Confederacy, reports the Houston Chronicle.

There is presently an online petition on Change.org asking the city to remove the statue, led by the Houston Young Communist League and created after the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

