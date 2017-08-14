UPDATE: Doggy Art a Great Success!

A few months ago, Glasstire reported on the upcoming lower Manhattan New York show, DoGUMENTA, an exhibition for dogs. The three day DoGUMENTA, which took place August 11-13, was a huge hit among the canines, reports the Associated Press.

The sculptures and installations were quite popular, especially if they contained dog biscuits and other treats that attendees were invited to munch on. Sophisticated art lovers were especially drawn to a work called “Fountain.” Art critics were lifting their hind legs and “expressing” themselves while scribbles of blue streaks were left behind on the white blocks.

To view more pictures, visit this Houston Chronicle article.

also by Paula Newton