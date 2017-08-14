5th Annual Transborder Biennial Announced

The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (MACJ) are teaming up for the the fifth annual Transborder Biennial 2018. Early this fall the institutions will put out a call for entries from artists living within 200 miles (north and south) of the US-Mexico border — a huge range, as EPMA points out, which embraces cities like Los Angeles, Tijuana, El Paso, Juárez, and San Antonio — and the exhibition will take place from June 1 to September 16, 2018 at both EPMA and MACJ.

Via the EPMA: “The main focus of this exhibition will be a transborder theme, which can range from immigration, politics, economics, violence, and landscape, along with the exploration of personal, cultural, and linguistic identities tied to the border region.”

This Biennial’s two jurors are Gilbert Vicario, the Selig Family Chief Curator at the Phoenix Art Museum, and Carlos Palacios, who is curator at the Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil in Mexico City. There will be awards and exhibition opportunities for selected artists.

The Biennial was started in 2008 by the EPMA and expanded in 2011 after receiving an award for US-Mexico Cross-Border Cooperation and Innovation from the Border Research Partnership.

For more info, please go here or email: epma-info @elpasotexas.gov.