Get Your Sand Mandala Fix this Weekend in Houston

For the past few days, the Asia Society Texas center in Houston has been hosting Tibetan Monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery who have been constructing a mandala made out of sand. This has come to be a yearly occurrence — the Asia Society hosted monks from the monastery both in 2016 and 2015. The process of creating the intricate sand painting is remarkable: the monks use chakpur, or shaped metal funnels, to lay down small numbers of sand grains at a time. See below for a list of events at the Asia Society this weekend.

Saturday, August 12

10AM-7PM: Mandala on view

12PM-4PM: Help create a community mandala and learn how to use the chakpur

7PM: A ticketed music and dance performance

Sunday, August 13

10AM: Asia Society opens and mandala is on view

3PM: Closing ceremony featuring the dismantling of the mandala

For more details, please go here.

