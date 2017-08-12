Get Your Sand Mandala Fix this Weekend in Houston

For the past few days, the Asia Society Texas center in Houston has been hosting Tibetan Monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery who have been constructing a mandala made out of sand. This has come to be a yearly occurrence — the Asia Society hosted monks from the monastery both in 2016 and 2015. The process of creating the intricate sand painting is remarkable: the monks use chakpur, or shaped metal funnels, to lay down small numbers of sand grains at a time. See below for a list of events at the Asia Society this weekend.
Saturday, August 12
10AM-7PM: Mandala on view
12PM-4PM: Help create a community mandala and learn how to use the chakpur
7PM: A ticketed music and dance performance
Sunday, August 13
10AM: Asia Society opens and mandala is on view
3PM: Closing ceremony featuring the dismantling of the mandala
For more details, please go here.
also by Glasstire
- Here's Donald Trump as an Art Critic - August 10th, 2017
- Top Five: August 10, 2017 - August 10th, 2017
- Dalí, the Mona Lisa, and Back Again - August 9th, 2017
- New Grants Announced for Latinx Artists - August 9th, 2017
- Global art-streaming app is like "Spotify for Art Lovers" - August 8th, 2017