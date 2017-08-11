Advertise   Donate
Getting Sweaty at the Museum

11 Aug 2017
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art offers a program called The Museum Workout, which it describes as “part gallery tour, part dance performance, part workout.” Choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes & Company, participants can listen to disco music and get an aerobic workout while touring a two-mile route through the Met.

It has already had two sold out runs and the current schedule will run through mid-December.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

