Getting Sweaty at the Museum

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art offers a program called The Museum Workout, which it describes as “part gallery tour, part dance performance, part workout.” Choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes & Company, participants can listen to disco music and get an aerobic workout while touring a two-mile route through the Met.
It has already had two sold out runs and the current schedule will run through mid-December.
