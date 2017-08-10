Top Five: August 10, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on young artists rediscovering an old craft, the coolest-looking art space in Dallas, and how the Texas art scene didn’t take a break this summer.

1. Stories Told

Inman Gallery (Houston)

July 7 – September 9

A group exhibition exploring trends in figurative painting. The show includes works by Mequitta Ahuja, Firelei Báez, Kaye Donachie, Angela Fraleigh, Hope Gangloff, Vera Iliatova, Rosa Loy and Sarah McEneaney.

2. David Willburn: Queer the Materials! Fortify the Domestic! Stone the Hegemony!

Galleri Urbane Dallas

June 24 – August 25

A show of new works by artist David Willburn. Willburn sees each piece in the show as an act of resistance to the current political landscape.

3. The Outwin 2016 American Portraiture Today

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

June 1 – September 10

A juried exhibition of portraits. The exhibition was organized through an open call by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

4. Nic Mathis & Julie Libersat: Public Domain

The Box Company (Dallas)

June 5 – August 19

A show featuring works by Nic Mathis and Julie Libersat.

5. Expedition Batikback

Co-Lab Projects’ DEMO GALLERY @ The Avenue (Austin)

August 5 – 26

Expedition Batikback is an exhibition curated by Steef Crombach and featuring works by Ryan Davis, Sara Vanderbeek, Noel Kalmus, Steef Crombach, Drew Liverman, Erin Curtis, Manik Raj Nakra, Paul de Jong, and Floor van het Nederend. For the show, Crombach gave the selected artists the opportunity to create works in the the traditional Indonesian fabric dyeing technique known as Batik.

