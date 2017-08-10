Advertise   Donate
Tape Art Comes to the Panhandle

10 Aug 2017
Image via Facebook

Local residents and a tape art crew covered the Amarillo Police Department in colored painter’s tape yesterday, August 9, reports the Amarillo Globe-News. “It’s a simple image of police officers cultivating plants and giving plants to the community,” tape artist Michael Townsend said. “We like the idea of them going out cultivating and giving to the community.”

The crew was brought to town by the Citadelle Art Foundation in nearby Canadian, TX (population 2,700). The Amarillo project was meant to generate excitement for a larger project in Canadian. They will be there for two weeks in late October creating work and visiting schools and adjacent towns.

