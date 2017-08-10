Here’s Donald Trump as an Art Critic

Some clever soul or souls has launched an Instagram profile: “Donald J Trump – Art Critic.”
This Trump describes himself as an “Art Critic based in New York & President of the United States (part-time).”
He’s off and running, in the Trumpiest way. Go here to see it all, but a few good examples of his feed are pictured below:
also by Glasstire
- Top Five: August 10, 2017 - August 10th, 2017
- Dalí, the Mona Lisa, and Back Again - August 9th, 2017
- New Grants Announced for Latinx Artists - August 9th, 2017
- Global art-streaming app is like "Spotify for Art Lovers" - August 8th, 2017
- Zack Ingram Wins $15,000 Tito’s Prize - August 7th, 2017