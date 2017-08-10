Advertise   Donate
Here’s Donald Trump as an Art Critic

10 Aug 2017
Some clever soul or souls has launched an Instagram profile: “Donald J Trump – Art Critic.”

This Trump describes himself as an “Art Critic based in New York & President of the United States (part-time).”

He’s off and running, in the Trumpiest way. Go here to see it all, but a few good examples of his feed are pictured below:

 

'