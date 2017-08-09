One More Celebrity Turned Artist: Jim Carrey

Advertise   Donate
09 Aug 2017
Screenshot courtesy of Signature Gallery Group.

Everyone deserves the joyous opportunity of expression through the visual arts, including Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Tony Bennett, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus, and James Franco.

Actor/comedian Jim Carrey now joins that group. He’s been painting and sculpting for six years now but, through a mini-documentary, I Needed Color, from Signature Gallery Group, Carrey is quickly gaining attention, reports Rolling Stone.

Whether you like his art or not, Carrey has sweet words to say about the process:

“You know, the bottom line is all of this, whether it’s performance or it’s art or it’s sculpture, is love. We want to show ourselves and have that be accepted. I love being alive and the art is the evidence of that.”

 

