One More Celebrity Turned Artist: Jim Carrey

Everyone deserves the joyous opportunity of expression through the visual arts, including Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Tony Bennett, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus, and James Franco.

Actor/comedian Jim Carrey now joins that group. He’s been painting and sculpting for six years now but, through a mini-documentary, I Needed Color, from Signature Gallery Group, Carrey is quickly gaining attention, reports Rolling Stone.

Whether you like his art or not, Carrey has sweet words to say about the process:

“You know, the bottom line is all of this, whether it’s performance or it’s art or it’s sculpture, is love. We want to show ourselves and have that be accepted. I love being alive and the art is the evidence of that.”

also by Paula Newton