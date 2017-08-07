Art Can Provoke Some Strong Reactions!

Artist Gretchen Goetz is the creator of the “4 Door Gallery,” a phone booth sized public art piece in west Dallas. Last Thursday, a bystander recorded a woman vandalizing the work and smashing the plexiglass windows, reports KHOU.com. Witnesses stated that the woman then walked away with her small dog, got into her Mercedes, and drove away.

The artist does not know who the vandal is and the police have no updates.

also by Paula Newton