Call for Submissions for Abilene’s First Annual Juried Exhibition

News via the Bowerbird: The Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene has put out a call for submissions for its first annual juried exhibition. This year’s juror is artist Randy Meador, and the best-in-show award is $1500. Ten other awardees receive $500 each. The call opens on September 1, and the deadline is October 20.

Here’s what they’re looking for: “Oil, watercolor, scratch board, acrylic, gouache, alkyd, tempera, mixed media, pastel, pencil, pen & ink, aquatint, watercolor, bronze, wood, ceramic, photography and digital art… .” Entrees are $25 per submission, and you can submit up to three images. Shipping charges are at the artist’s expense. CCA would like to sell the work and take a 20% commission on sales.

For more info, please go here and here.

also by Glasstire