Sunday Day Trip: Artists Reinterpret Doug Aitken’s ‘Electric Earth’

On Sunday, August 13 at 11 a.m., DFW artist/musicians Bruce Blay, Gregory Ruppe and Danny Skinner will perform a sound-based interpretation of Doug Aitken’s current retrospective at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Presented by the museum’s education department, the program is titled And the World Was A Living Creature Everywhere They Looked, and will span two hours on that day and essentially become the soundtrack for the exhibition. The artists will be playing and composing live, “…combining sampled material and newly constructed sound elements, to further push the potential for a non-linear experience.” Sound is a key aspect of Aitken’s work, of course, so a reinterpretation of his work through sound falls into the long tradition of artists recontextualizing existing work by adding or changing key elements.

The artists write: “When the EDU Department of the Modern Museum of Fort Worth invited us to interact with Aitken’s elaborate mid-career retrospective, we thought it an apropos opportunity to experiment with the potentiality of sound as dominant experiential influencer. Sound sets the mood. It indicates, depending on its properties, how one should emotionally interpret and internalize visual, and in the case of Aitken’s work, filmic information.”

Again, this takes place at the Fort Worth Modern on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information, please go here.

