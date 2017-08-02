Advertise   Donate
Color Me Surprised!

02 Aug 2017
Seth Mittag, First Beer, 2006

Who knew that it’s National Coloring Book Day? In the seventies, it was all about Doodle Art, but suddenly coloring books are the new craze. According to the official National Coloring Book Day website, “Adult coloring is now a huge trend and many are finding that it is not only fun but also a great way to reduce stress and spend time with friends—or meet new ones.”

There are tons of coloring book clubs throughout Texas. To find the meeting near you, go here.

