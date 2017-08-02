Cindy Sherman’s Instagram Account is Awesome

Cindy Sherman, the legendary photographer and filmmaker famous for taking staged portraits of herself in which she embodies archetypal female roles, recently made her Instagram account public. The account was formerly private and doesn’t include a “verified” check mark held by many celebrities’ official social media accounts, but artnet news is reporting they believe the account to be authentic. Follow Sherman at @_cindysherman_ and preview some of her posts below.
