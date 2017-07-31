Open Call for Rhizome Microgrants

The new-media arts organization Rhizome has opened its annual call for applications for its microgrants, which range from $500-$1500 per project. It’s truly an open call, though of course Rhizome’s ideal applicant has “an online artwork that you are trying to make or finish, or a story about the contemporary web that you want to tell,” and the grants are intended for “for the creation of new artworks, online exhibitions, and other web-based projects.”

This year Rhizome has expanded its categories for grants to include: “Projects that use Webrecorder—Rhizome’s tool to create and share interactive high-fidelity web archives—to create what we call ‘archival narratives,’” and “Artworks that engage with digital citizenship and the networked city, to be a part of Rhizome’s presentation at New Museum’s IdeasCity this September. Works can be video- or computer-based, and should be finished by early September.”

The jurors are artist-writer Marisa Olson, and Rhizome’s Eileen Isagon Skyers and Aria Dean. They’ll pick four to six projects. The deadline for applications is Aug. 14.

For more info, go here.

