Top Five: July 6, 2017 with Hills Snyder

Christina Rees and guest host Hills Snyder are in Lubbock talking about some staple shows of summer, what happens when an artist takes an epic road trip, and the usefulness of intervals.

1. Hills Snyder: Altered States (Part Two)

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts (Lubbock)

July 7 – August 26

Opening July 7, 6-9PM

An exhibition of drawings San Antonio-based artist Hills Snyder created on his travels across America. From LHUCA: “Altered States(Part Two) is a road movie, complete with wheels, a ’59 Cadillac convertible courtesy Buddy Holly’s Not Fade Away.” Read about Snyder’s travels here, here, here, and here.

2. The Big Show

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

July 7 – August 12

Opening July 7, 7-9PM

It’s that time again: Lawndale’s Big Show is back! This year’s iteration, which features nearly 200 works, was juried by Toby Kamps. To see a full list of artists in the show, go here.

3. Flatbed Press: A Selection of Prints

Moody Gallery (Houston)

July 8 – August 12

Opening July 8, 5:30-8PM with a talk by Mark Lesly Smith and Katherine Brimberry at 5:30

An exhibition of works created at Flatbed Press in Austin. The show includes works by Moody Gallery’s artists, including Terry Allen, Luis Jiménez, Mary McCleary, Melissa Miller, Andrea Rosenberg, Randy Twaddle, and Liz Ward.

4. Interval

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

June 29 – September 2

A group exhibition curated by Hills Snyder and featuring works by Carlos Amorales, Fernando Andrade, Sarah Fox, Pedro Friedeberg, Nicolás Leiva and James Smolleck. “Interval invites a pause and a place to consider disparate connections, subtle changes, implied possibilities.”

5. Chaos!

Ro2 Art (Dallas)

July 8 – August 19

Opening July 8, 7-10PM

Chaos!, Ro2’s annual group show of small-scale works, is back! Go here to see a full list of artists in the show.

