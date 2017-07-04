Advertise   Donate
Home > Drive By > This and That: Flags

This and That: Flags

/
04 Jul 2017
/
/
2 Comments

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. – Ed.

Today: Independence

It’s the 4th of July. In the spirit of self-evidence, we’ve rounded up the American flag artworks we can think of. What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

William Pope.L, Trinket, 2008, American flag, flagpole, finial, industrial fans, lighting system, dimensions variable.

 

Andy Warhol, Moonwalk, 1987.

(More Andy with flags here.)

David Hammons, African American flag, 1990. Printed fabric with painted wood pole, 19.5 x 12.5 in.

 

Another David Hammons flag

 

Barbara Kruger, Untitled (Questions), 1991.

 

Donald Lipski, Black By Popular Demand, 1990. Silk Organza, 360” x 360” x 252”. Collection of The Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

 

Donald Lipski, The Wave, 1991. 20′ x 70′, Nylon, industrial fans. Shown at The Allen Center, Houston, Texas.

 

Jasper Johns, Three Flags, 1958. Encaustic on canvas, 30 5/8 × 45 1/2 × 4 5/8 in.

 

Side view of Three Flags

 

FAILE, Star Spangled Shadows (Faile Flag), 2009. 37 x 23 in.

 

The Art Guys, Ashes of the American Flag Rearranged Into Three Other Easily Recognizable Symbols, 1990. Ashes of three American flags, each panel 30 x 22″

 

Neil Armstrong on the Moon, July 1969.

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
About Post Author

2 Responses

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'