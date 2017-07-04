This and That: Flags

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. – Ed.
Today: Independence
It’s the 4th of July. In the spirit of self-evidence, we’ve rounded up the American flag artworks we can think of. What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.
(More Andy with flags here.)
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
William Copley at the MFAH:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVqUc7GBKzS/?taken-by=glasstire
Forrest Prince reminded me of this piece of his:
http://glasstire.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/IMG_4173.jpg