Whoa! The President is Now an Art Exhibition

Well, most of us missed it.

Trevor Noah’s Daily Show presented a New York pop-up exhibition (June 16-18) of the The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. Based mainly on the artistry of presidential tweets, it also included multimedia works and installations, such as “Sad! A Retrospective.” In an interactive photo-op work, guests could sit enthroned on a golden toilet and tweet while wearing a luxurious bathrobe and a Trump wig.

The exhibition was packed and the hours of the last day’s show were extended. The Daily Show is now considering touring the exhibition.

Want a virtual tour? Go here.

