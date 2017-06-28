Advertise   Donate
This and That: Kristen Cochran / Ken Kagami / Jac Leirner

28 Jun 2017
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Seams

Kristen Cochran, Untitled (black collar), deconstructed garment, 2017. Seen at Beefhaus.

Kristen Cochran, Untitled (black collar), deconstructed garment, 2017. Seen at Beefhaus.

 

Jack Leirner, Void 3, Plastic bag and polyesther foam, 2007. Seen at Gallery Sonja Roesch.

Jac Leirner, Void 3, plastic bag and polyester foam, 2007. Seen at Gallery Sonja Roesch.

 

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

 

