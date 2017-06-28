This and That: Kristen Cochran / Ken Kagami / Jac Leirner

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: Seams
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
Don’t forget Pip Culbert. she’s been doing this for years.
http://www.gitteweisegallery.com/culbert/