Houston Artadia Finalists Announced

01 Jun 2017
Gabriel Martinez, Angela Davis Park

The 2017 Houston Artadia awards finalists were announced yesterday: Regina Agu, Catherine Colangelo, Gabriel Martinez, Kaneem Smith, and Sarah Welch.

Artadia is a national non-profit organization that supports visual artists with unrestricted, merit-based awards and fosters connections to a network of opportunities. In the past 18 years, Artadia has awarded over $3 million to more than 300 artists throughout its participating award cities of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

The finalists will receive studio visits with second round jurors, who will ultimately select two artists as awardees to receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds.

Congratulations to all!

