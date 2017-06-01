Artists: Wake Up in a Good Mood and Paint!

Hey artists, according to thuggish Russian despot Vladimir Putin, all you guys have to do is just wake up in the morning in a good mood, and you’ll start painting!! Really: that’s all it takes. Just like hacking a United States election!

Putin: “Hackers are free people, just like artists who wake up in the morning in a good mood and start painting.” https://t.co/2ttsEWNdxf pic.twitter.com/kX3nwEKtMt — RFE/RL (@RFERL) June 1, 2017

also by Glasstire