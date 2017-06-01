Advertise   Donate
Artists: Wake Up in a Good Mood and Paint!

01 Jun 2017
Hey artists, according to thuggish Russian despot Vladimir Putin, all you guys have to do is just wake up in the morning in a good mood, and you’ll start painting!! Really: that’s all it takes. Just like hacking a United States election!

 

 

