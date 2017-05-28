No More Free Parking at the MFAH

Earlier this week, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston opened a new underground parking lot, reports the Houston Chronicle. Located under the museum’s still-in-progress Glassell School of Art building, the garage, which offers a total of 285 paid parking spaces on two levels, is replacing the free surface lot located on the corner of Bissonnet and Main. The MFAH’s new Kinder exhibition building will be built where this surface lot currently exists—its groundbreaking is set for May 31, meaning that the 220-space lot is now closed permanently.

In the new underground garage, which can be entered on Montrose (the address is 5101 Montrose), visitors will pay $10 for four hours of parking (museum members pay $6). As a comparison, the 400-space garage under the Dallas Museum of Art charges a $12 flat fee for parking (they initially charged $10, but recently increased the price).

Also coming to the MFAH campus in the next few years is a 120-space garage under the Kinder building. Eventually, both the Glassell and the Kinder parking will be connected by two new “art tunnels” to the rest of the museum’s campus.

The museum’s other paid parking garage, located at Binz and Fannin, is still open to visitors. There is also limited free street parking near the museum. For more information on parking at the museum, go here.

also by Glasstire