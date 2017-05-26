Dallas Artist is Now a TV Star

A few years ago, Glasstire wrote about Mark Flood’s art featured on the CBS show Elementary. Now, Dallas artist has hit the big time on the popular show Empire, reports Dallas FOX news.

The season three finale showcased Savoie’s painting, as the show has throughout the series. After offering a gift of art to show creator Lee Daniels on Instagram, Savoie’s paintings have popped up throughout the show.

The portrait artist now receives commission pleas from Empire fans all over the world.

Texas art makes for good TV stars!

also by Paula Newton