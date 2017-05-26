Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Dallas Artist is Now a TV Star

Dallas Artist is Now a TV Star

/
26 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

 

A few years ago, Glasstire wrote about Mark Flood’s art featured on the CBS show Elementary. Now, Dallas artist  has hit the big time on the popular show Empire, reports Dallas FOX news.

The season three finale showcased Savoie’s painting, as the show has throughout the series. After offering a gift of art to show creator Lee Daniels on Instagram, Savoie’s paintings have popped up throughout the show.

The portrait artist now receives commission pleas from Empire fans all over the world.

Texas art makes for good TV stars!

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
, , ,
You may also like
Report from CineMarfa 2017
Festival
CineMarfa Returns to West TX
Another Houston Artist Hits the Small Screen
Punk Out at the CAMH with the Mydolls
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'