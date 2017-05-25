Solange Knowles’ Limited Edition Book Available at Marfa Book Company

Solange Knowles is releasing an art book/album companion publication called A Seat at the Table, which is available to order through the Marfa Book Company for $30, and will ship in June. This is a limited edition. “In light of her recent acclaimed performance at the Solomon R. Guggenheim museum in collaboration with RBMA, Solange has released a red softcover copy of her ‘A Seat at the Table’ art book… .”

The Houston native performed an acclaimed and internationally reported-on event at the Guggenheim Museum earlier this month. It was, as Glasstire reported, “Part installation, part dance, and part concert,” and a visual interpretation of her latest album A Seat at the Table. In late march, Knowles and Co. presented “an earlier version of the performance piece, entitled Scales, at the Menil Collection.”

For more info on ordering the book, please go here.

