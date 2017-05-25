N.O.’s Prospect 4 Announces Artists, Including Texans

Prospect.4, the fourth iteration of a New Orleans citywide exhibition that opens opens November 16-19, 2017, has announced its list of 73 participating artists, including three Texan artists. The exhibition, The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp, will run through February 25, 2018.
Trevor Schoonmaker, Chief Curator of the Nasher Museum of Contemporary Art at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, picked the participants with help from seven artists: William Cordova, Miranda Lash, Omar Lopez-Chahoud, Wangechi Mutu, Filipa Oliveira, Ebony G. Patterson, and Zoe Whitley. Miranda Lash’s husband posted this summary on Facebook:
This is one killer list of Prospect artists from Trevor Schoonmaker! Of the 73 participating artists, 30 will create new work for the exhibition and a majority live and work outside of traditional art-world hubs. I also can’t help but mention how cool it is that I can spot the fingerprints of Miranda Lash, the only U.S.-based curator on the artistic director’s advisory council, which recommended artists to Trevor and will contribute to the catalogue and public programs. Hope to see you in New Orleans for the opening!
Here’s the list of participating artists, via ARTnews.com:
Larry Achiampong
Derrick Adams
Abbas Akhavan
John Akomfrah
Njideka Akunyili Crosby
Michael Armitage
Louis Armstrong
Kader Attia
Radcliffe Bailey
Rina Banerjee
Rebecca Belmore
Maria Berrio
Sonia Boyce
Katherine Bradford
Margarita Cabrera
María Magdalena Campos-Pons
Andrea Chung
Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher
Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker
Minerva Cuevas
Wilson Díaz
Mark Dion
Alexis Esquivel
Genevieve Gaignard
Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad
Tony Gleaton
Jon-Sesrie Goff
Wayne Gonzales
Barkley L. Hendricks
Satch Hoyt
Evan Ifekoya
Alfredo Jaar
Rashid Johnson
Kahlil Joseph
Patricia Kaersenhout
Brad Kahlhamer
Kiluanji Kia Henda
Taiyo Kimura
The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva with Otabenga Jones & Associates
Runo Lagomarsino
Pedro Lasch
Maider López
Jillian Mayer
Darryl Montana
Dave Muller
Lavar Munroe
Paulo Nazareth
Rivane Neuenschwander
Jennifer Odem
Odili Donald Odita
Yoko Ono
Horace Ové
Zak Ové
Dawit L. Petros
Quintron and Miss Pussycat
Dario Robleto
Tita Salina
Beatriz Santiago Muñoz
