N.O.’s Prospect 4 Announces Artists, Including Texans

Prospect.4, the fourth iteration of a New Orleans citywide exhibition that opens opens November 16-19, 2017, has announced its list of 73 participating artists, including three Texan artists. The exhibition, The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp, will run through February 25, 2018.

Trevor Schoonmaker, Chief Curator of the Nasher Museum of Contemporary Art at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, picked the participants with help from seven artists: William Cordova, Miranda Lash, Omar Lopez-Chahoud, Wangechi Mutu, Filipa Oliveira, Ebony G. Patterson, and Zoe Whitley. Miranda Lash’s husband posted this summary on Facebook:

This is one killer list of Prospect artists from Trevor Schoonmaker! Of the 73 participating artists, 30 will create new work for the exhibition and a majority live and work outside of traditional art-world hubs. I also can’t help but mention how cool it is that I can spot the fingerprints of Miranda Lash, the only U.S.-based curator on the artistic director’s advisory council, which recommended artists to Trevor and will contribute to the catalogue and public programs. Hope to see you in New Orleans for the opening!

Here’s the list of participating artists, via ARTnews.com:

Larry Achiampong

Derrick Adams

Abbas Akhavan

John Akomfrah

Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Michael Armitage

Louis Armstrong

Kader Attia

Radcliffe Bailey

Rina Banerjee

Rebecca Belmore

Maria Berrio

Sonia Boyce

Katherine Bradford

Margarita Cabrera

María Magdalena Campos-Pons

Andrea Chung

Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher

Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker

Minerva Cuevas

Wilson Díaz

Mark Dion

Alexis Esquivel

Genevieve Gaignard

Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad

Tony Gleaton

Jon-Sesrie Goff

Wayne Gonzales

Barkley L. Hendricks

Satch Hoyt

Evan Ifekoya

Alfredo Jaar

Rashid Johnson

Kahlil Joseph

Patricia Kaersenhout

Brad Kahlhamer

Kiluanji Kia Henda

Taiyo Kimura

The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva with Otabenga Jones & Associates

Runo Lagomarsino

Pedro Lasch

Maider López

Jillian Mayer

Darryl Montana

Dave Muller

Lavar Munroe

Paulo Nazareth

Rivane Neuenschwander

Jennifer Odem

Odili Donald Odita

Yoko Ono

Horace Ové

Zak Ové

Dawit L. Petros

Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Dario Robleto

Tita Salina

Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

