This and That: Menil Drawing Institute / Pompeii

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: History
Below are images from a recent hard hat tour of the Menil Drawing Institute in Houston, designed by Johnston Marklee and set to open in October 2017; and famous buildings in Pompeii.
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
