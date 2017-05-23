This and That: Menil Drawing Institute / Pompeii

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: History

Below are images from a recent hard hat tour of the Menil Drawing Institute in Houston, designed by Johnston Marklee and set to open in October 2017; and famous buildings in Pompeii.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

also by Glasstire