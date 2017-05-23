Advertise   Donate
Austin Art: People Have the Power

23 May 2017
For the 13th year, the City of Austin has organized the People’s Gallery, on view at City Hall for a full year. Visitors may vote for the “People’s Choice” through October 27 for an artwork that will be purchased from the artist and added to the City’s permanent collection.

In conjunction with the exhibition, “Art After Six” presents exhibiting artists talking about their work along various themes. This week, the theme is “Painting as Process,” featuring artists Hollyana Melear, Chun Hui Pak, and Stephanie Sandoval. The free program takes place Friday, May 26 from 6-8pm at Austin City Hall (301 West 2nd Street).

Upcoming themes are ”Symbolism,” “Inspired by Nature,” “The Eyes of Texas,” and “Mixed Bag.” For the full schedule go to the City’s website page. It also has a link to videos of previous “Art After Six” talks. Meanwhile, Patti Smith says, “People Have the Power.” Enjoy:

 

