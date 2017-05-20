Catch the SpeedBump Art Tour Today in Dallas

It isn’t truly springtime in Dallas until the SpeedBump Art Tour takes over Oak Cliff (or, “the Cliff,” as it is affectionately called)—and this year’s festival is running today, May 20, from 12-6PM. Started in 2000, SpeedBump claims it is both the longest running and “most exciting” art tour in the Cliff, and they might not be wrong. This year’s tour includes twenty stops; participants range from longtime favorites like Chuck & George, Deadbolt Studios, and Oil & Cotton, to Speedbump newcomers like Oak Cliff Pottery and Chris Bingham. See a full list below.

And when the tour is over make sure to stop by the afterparty at Mighty Fine Arts from 6-9PM. In conjunction with the gallery’s current exhibition, The High Show, the event will feature poetry, art and music.

For more info on the SpeedBump Art Tour, please go here. To see a map of tour stops, go here.

Participating artists include:

Chuck & George

Brad Ford Smith

Ollie Gee

Aza Smith

Kim Owens

Lily Smith-Kirkley

Deadbolt Studios

Matt Clark

Paul Winker

Randy Guthmiller

Zeke Williams

Jason Dann

Jessie Moncrief

Gretchen Goetz

Scott Winterrowd

Gillian Bradshaw-Smith

Sour Grapes Studio

Carlos Donjuan

Miguel Donjuan

Ricardo Oviedo

Drywall Studios (Iris and Brennen Bechtol)

Angela Faz

Danielle Ellis

Sara Cardona

Chris Bingham

Oak Clif Pottery (James Olney)

516 Fabrication

The Mud Campaign ( H. Schenck & Esther Rose)

Gina Orlando

JM Rizzi

Rachel Hoehn

Loretta Gonzalez

Oil & Cotten

Mighty Fine Arts (presenting “The High Show”)

Sunset Studios

Rachel Rushing

Emily Riggert

Pascale Pryor

Danielle Jones

Scott Trent

Robb Conover

Lara Lenhoff

Erica Felicella

