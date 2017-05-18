Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > Top Five: May 18, 2017

Top Five: May 18, 2017

18 May 2017
Glasstire Top Five: May 18, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on an eerie show in Austin, Roni Horn in Dallas, and a veteran Texas painter’s return to Houston.

 

Roni Horn

1. Roni Horn
Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)
May 20 – August 20
360 Speaker Series: A Conversation about Roni Horn , May 20, 2PM

An exhibition of large-scale cast glass works by American artist Roni Horn. This is Horn’s first U.S. museum presentation of her work since 2010 and the first to focus specifically on her cast glass sculpture.

 

Marc Swanson: Inclinations

2. Marc Swanson: Inclinations
Inman Gallery (Houston)
April 21 – June 3

An exhibition of works on paper and plaster sculptures by Marc Swanson. The pieces in the show blend images of the natural world and urban environments to explore themes of gender identities, theatricality and self-presentation.

 

Otis Jones

3. Otis Jones
Gray Contemporary (Houston)
May 20 – July 1
Opening May 20, 5-8PM

A show of works by Otis Jones. From the gallery: “Working with acrylic on canvas stretched around irregular shaped laminated plywood, Jones invest’s in the physical history of the process by blatantly ignoring to hide the inherent truth within the work.”

 

Barbara Horlander: Pink on the Inside

4.1. Barbara Horlander: Pink on the Inside
Ro2 Art (Dallas)
April 22 – May 20
Panel: The F-Word: Feminism and Contemporary Art, May 21, 2PM

A show of new works by Barbara Horlander. The pieces in the show explore how time impacts the female body.

 

Erica Stephens

4.2. Erica Stephens: The Serpent is Come
Ro2 Art (Dallas)
April 22 – May 20
Panel: The F-Word: Feminism and Contemporary Art, May 21, 2PM

A show of new paintings and sculptures by Erica Stephens.

 

End of the Whirld

5. End of the Whirld
Mass Gallery (Austin)
April 28 – June 3

An exhibition featuring four artists who create work that is critical of Western culture. The show will include drawings, collage, photography, sculpture, and installations by Mike Calway-Fagen, Ted Carey, Robert Melton, and E. Schwinn.

