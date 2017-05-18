Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Announces 2017-2018 Residents

This week, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft announced the new class of residents that will participate in their upcoming residency cycle, running from September 2017 to August 2018. The new residents include:

Corey Ackelmire, Metal (Houston, TX)

Ean Escoto, Metal (San Diego, CA)

Daniel Garver, Fiber (Madison, WI)

Hiromi Iyoda, Clay (Kansas City, MO)

Molly Koehn , Fiber (Tempe, AZ)

Hannah Oatman, Metal (Providence, RI)

Angel Oloshove, Clay (Houston, TX)

Liz Robb, Fiber (San Francisco, CA)

All residents receive 24/7 access to their studio space, a materials and livings stipend, and inclusion in the center’s annual In Residence group exhibition. The length of the residency is variable; some artists only stay for three months, while others studio out of HCCC for twelve. For more information on the residency, please go here.

also by Glasstire