Show and Sell Your Work at 500X Next Month

It’s that time of year again: 500X’s Hot and Sweaty open show in Dallas is upon us. (500X is Dallas’ oldest artist-run co-op.) The call for entries went out yesterday and the drop off dates are June 3 and 4. The show itself opens with a reception on Saturday, June 10, and closes June 25, with artwork pickup on June 26.

Here’s the deal: anyone can enter work, and the work can be anything, though it can’t be longer than 48 inches on any side, and if it’s electronic media, you have to provide the whole shebang for making it go. The show is called Hot and Sweaty because the big 500X space isn’t air-conditioned, so keep that in mind if you’re wondering about how your work relates to zero climate control. There’s a reason 500X doesn’t host shows in July and August. June is usually pretty manageable, though.

Artists can enter up to six works, and there’s a $10 fee per work. Via 500X: “500X staff will be on hand to assist in placing and hanging work. All work must have adequate hanging hardware, wire and/or D-rings. Works that are not fit for display will not be accepted. Pedestals are available first-come first-serve basis.” You set the price, and 500X will take a 40% commission on all sales.

For more info, go here, here, or here.

