Austin’s TEMPO Announces 2017 Public Artists

16 May 2017
Austin artist Yuliya Lanina‘s Humpty Dumpty was included in last year’s TEMPO.

The fourth cycle of the City of Austin’s TEMPO public art program has announced its 2017 participating artists. This year, nine artists or artist teams have been selected to create temporary outdoor works in nine of the City’s districts. The tenth district will host an exhibition of all the TEMPO works during the East Austin Studio Tour (EAST) in November.

Congratulations to:

Reynaldo Alaniz
Ian Dippo
Emily Hoyt-Weber
Ha Na Lee & James Hughes
Dameon Lester
Eric McMaster
Steve Parker
George Sabra
Megha Vaidya & Jesus Valdez

Professional visual artists or artist teams who live and work in Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Burnet, and Blanco counties were invited to apply for a budget of up to $10,000. Watch for upcoming details of the proposed projects on the TEMPO website.

