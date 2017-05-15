Advertise   Donate
I Have a Penis

15 May 2017
Last week the Dallas-based artist Colette Copeland sent someone at Glasstire a link to a video by an artist whose work was in a big overseas group show Copeland’s work had also been in. The one-night only event, called Royal Trash, was an “exhibition-cum-performance-club-night featuring live performances, installations, artworks, visuals and videos spread over 3 floors by over 40 artists in East London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club.” It featured, among other things “…aristocratic mannerisms and vulgarities, subversive gender-bending telenovelas, exercises in (un)Britishness, beauty pageants and drama queens, voguing sessions, Trans-Coronations and a dethroning of the great white male… .”

While poking around to see the other artists featured, Copeland stumbled on the work of a performance/video/musical artist calling themselves Bella Lordwarf, a self-described ‘liminal gangster.’ This video pretty much speaks for itself. Please enjoy.

 

 

 

