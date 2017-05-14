Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should Talk, Museums & Galleries Are Still Separate

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss an artwork that’s a cry for attention (but which won’t get any on the Glasstire website), whether artists should have to talk about their work, and if it’s a good idea to cross over from the nonprofit to the commercial side (or vice versa) of the art world. BONUS: Listen to the end where we disagree about John Currin!
