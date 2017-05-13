Weaving Demo with Melissa Cody

In conjunction with her exhibition “Future Tradition” (2017) at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in Houston, TX, Melissa Cody gave a short demonstration of her weaving technique.
also by Glasstire
- MFAH Acquires Two Works by Pipilotti Rist - May 14th, 2017
- Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should Talk, Museums & Galleries Are Still Separate - May 14th, 2017
- Take Mom To See Some Art This Mother's Day - May 13th, 2017
- Applications for Lawndale's Big Show Now Open; Juror is Toby Kamps! - May 12th, 2017
- Today is the Last Day You Can Really Help the Texas Commission On the Arts! - May 11th, 2017