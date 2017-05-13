Advertise   Donate
Weaving Demo with Melissa Cody

13 May 2017
Melissa Cody

In conjunction with her exhibition “Future Tradition” (2017) at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in Houston, TX, Melissa Cody gave a short demonstration of her weaving technique.

