Take Mom To See Some Art This Mother’s Day

Tomorrow, May 13, is Mother’s Day and museums and other art spaces across Texas want to be a part of your festivities with mom! See a list below of art-related happenings:

Houston

Today, and tomorrow, May 13-14, from 1-5PM, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Bayou Bend Collection is offering free admission, lemonade, and cookies to mothers and grandmothers. Rienzi is also hosting a Mother’s Day open house on the 14th from 1-5PM (and for this one, all moms get a rose)!

Today, May 13, from 3-5PM, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s Asher Gallery is hosting a “Sip & Shop” event and jewelry show with metalsmith Amber Tiemann.

Dallas

The Dallas Museum of Art has a myriad events on the 14th, including a family day, a talk exploring gender and identity in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, and a screening of the 1943 film Distinto Amanecer.

Austin

At 3PM on the 14th, UT’s Blanton Museum of Art is offering a tour centered around women in art. The talk will explore themes of “gender politics, female artists in the 20th century, women and allegory, and more.”

Corpus Christi

From 1-5PM on the 14th, the Art Museum of South Texas will offer visitors $1 admission—visit and see bluebonnet paintings by Texas artist Julian Onderdonk.

Are any other organizations hosting events for moms? If we missed any, post them in our comments!

