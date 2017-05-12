Applications for Lawndale’s Big Show Now Open; Juror is Toby Kamps!

Lawndale Art Center‘s annual very big Big Show in Houston is now open for applications (which is free nowadays); this is its umpteenth year, and every artist from the region you’ve ever heard of has had work in this juried exhibition at one point or another. The extra-good news is that this year’s juror is Toby Kamps, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at The Menil Collection, who certainly knows his way around the Houston art community. Young artists: This show would look good on your CV.

The Big Show features “new work in all media by artists living within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale Art Center,” and this year’s theme is “Rate of Change,” as in, Lawndale seeks work that addresses the topic of change. “It is a truism that life moves fast and that change is a constant. In the 21 st century, rates of change in our ecological, economic, and political lives are accelerating are increasing at breakneck speed.”

There are cash awards totaling $3000, which will be “announced at the opening reception on July 7, 2017.”

Applications are accepted through June 11. Works are submitted online. Lawndale strongly recommends applying early. For more info on eligibility and requirements, and to apply, please go here. And we’ll see you in July.

also by Glasstire