Today is the Last Day You Can Really Help the Texas Commission On the Arts!

The Texas Budget Conference Committee is meeting today, and this makes it the last day this session to urge them to vote for fully funding for the Texas Commission on the Arts, which includes restoring $5 million to the Cultural & Fine Arts District grant program. You can call and tweet conferees (listed below) and ask them to support funding. Do it today. For more info on how to help and voice your support, go here.

Per Texans for the Arts, for this session, “…the Texas Senate approved a 34% cut to the Texas Commission on the Arts’ budget, including zeroing out $5 million for their Cultural & Fine Arts District competitive grant program, and cutting $723,917 from an arts education grant program, and the Texas House approved a 28% cut.” Also, “In 2016, [the arts] contributed $5.5 billion to the Texas economy, more than it takes to run the cities of Dallas and San Antonio, two of our state’s biggest cities, for a year. The arts employ one in 15 Texans and contribute $343.7 million in state sales tax revenue annually.”

85th Session Budget Conference Commitee Members:

Senator Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound)

Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (D-McAllen)

Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

Senator Joan Huffman (R-Houston)

Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown)

Representative John Zerwas (R-Richmond)

Representative Oscar Longoria (D-Mission)

Representative Sarah Davis (R-Houston)

Representative Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin)

Representative Larry Gonzales (R-Round Rock)

Go here for more info.

