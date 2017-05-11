Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Museums and the Law

Museums and the Law

/
11 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Museum professionals and lawyers met at the Belo Mansion in Dallas. Image via DallasArtsDistrict.org

Every spring, museum professionals and lawyers get together at a conference called “Legal Issues in Museum Administration,” organized by the American Law Institute and cosponsored by the Smithsonian Institution. This year’s meeting was held in Dallas and The Art Newspaper today published a summary of the concerns museums face.

According to the Smithsonian’s web site, the highlights of the conference were to be:

Case studies on specialized art contracts
Institutional ethics and private collecting
External threats to the museum: terrorism and “open carry” laws
Hot topics in intellectual property
Issues in privacy law and practical applications
Dealing with federal entities
In-kind gifts and valuation of donations of technology services

The article in The Art Newspaper gives some very interesting examples about the legalities involved in commissioning public art, performance work, and the trickiness of dealing with private collectors and trustees.

Give it a read.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
, , ,
You may also like
National Museum of African American History and Culture
An Overview of the New National Museum of African American History and Culture
DFW Museums Join Smithsonian to Create American Art Database
Smithsonian Artifacts Now Online for 3D Printing
Smithsonian to Open Latino Show with Texas Artists. Maybe.
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'