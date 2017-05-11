Artists: Work for Free! Live on Air!

1. Artist/writer Ryan Estrada started the twitter account @forexposure_txt to share real quotations from real people who want artists to work for free. Some of the best lines (these are real): “Can you show Joanne how you designed our business cards? I don’t want to pay you for doing them.” and “You must do it because you love it and not because you’re in money hunger.”

2. Estrada is now creating illustrations for the texts on the crowdfunding site Patreon. For as little as $1/month, you can get stuff from For Exposure!

3. Format magazine commissioned artist Emmie Tsumura to draw faces to match For Exposure’s craziest posts. Per Format: “Her illustrations give the displaced tweets a personal touch that adds to the insanity of these requests.”

