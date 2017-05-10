Advertise   Donate
Women Artists Sending Up Macho Land Art

10 May 2017
Yesterday we published Arie Bouman’s interview with Leigh Arnold, curator at the Nasher Sculpture Center, about a show Arnold is working on about women and Land art. Although several women made significant earthworks, their work has been eclipsed by their male counterparts (think Spiral Jetty, Rodin Crater, Double Negative, of course our own Chinati Foundation, and so on and so forth.

This put us in mind of the project below: in 2009-2011, the artists Jacinda Russell and Nancy Douthey traveled throughout the American West, visiting six major earthworks created by artists in remote locations. With humor, many splashes of pink, and fake moustaches, the artists both celebrated these works while also giving them a gentle ribbing for the sheer, dick-swinging ambition that fed their creation in the vast Western landscape.

Below are images from their 2011 show 3 Weeks, 6 Earthworks, 1 Portable Studio, and ALL That Lies in Between, which was presented at Texas Gallery in Houston.

Nancy Douthey and Jacinda Russell, Listening to Vibrations Across Double Negative, 2009. Archival inkjet print Image, sizes: 15 x 22”, 20 x 30”

 

Nancy Douthey and Jacinda Russell, Ten Second Zen at Sun Tunnels Two Days after the Summer Solstice, 2009. Archival inkjet print Image sizes: 15 x 22”, 20 x 30”

 

Nancy Douthey and Jacinda Russell, Walking up Amarillo Ramp in high heels to ride on the memories of hearing ‘Hi-Yo Silver, Away’, 2009. Archival inkjet print, Image sizes: 15 x 22”, 20 x 30”

 

Nancy Douthey and Jacinda Russell, Cleaning the Sky Walk at the Grand Canyon with Roberto, 2009. Archival inkjet print, Each image size: 15 x 22”

 

Installation view of 3 Weeks, 6 Earthworks, 1 Portable Studio, and ALL That Lies in Between, Texas Gallery, 2011.

 

Installation view of 3 Weeks, 6 Earthworks, 1 Portable Studio, and ALL That Lies in Between, Texas Gallery, 2011.

 

Installation view of 3 Weeks, 6 Earthworks, 1 Portable Studio, and ALL That Lies in Between, Texas Gallery, 2011.

