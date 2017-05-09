Austin: Go See Some Art!

The 6th annual West Austin Studio Tour (WEST) returns for two weekends, May 13-14 and May 20-21. Big Medium is celebrating the 6th edition of WEST with 331 participants: 172 Artist Studios, 45 Galleries, 92 Temporary Exhibitions, 11 Happenings, 6 Libraries, and 5 Schools. That is a whole lot of art.

The free, self-guided art event provides opportunities for the public to meet the artists and artisans of Austin in their creative spaces. Catalogs are available at the Austin Public Library branches (first come first serve). It comes with a fold-out map but, if you want to start panning your route immediately, check out the website map and extensive list of artists.

also by Paula Newton