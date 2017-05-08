TX Panhandle to Open Contemporary Art Museum

Okay, Plainview, Texas is not quite technically part of the Panhandle, but a city located in Llano Estacado in the Southwest U.S. Boasting a population of 22,194 (at the 2010 census), the town will soon be opening its fourth museum—the Contemporary Art Museum Plainview (CAMP), reports My Plainview.

Already home to the Jimmy Dean Museum, Museum of the Llano Estacado, and National Roller Coaster Museum (road trip!), CAMP is tentatively scheduled to open on November 10. The museum is the brainchild of Houston artist Kelly Alison who returned to Plainview with her husband to be closer to her parents.

According to CAMP’s website, “The museum is starting out as a private collection and works on loan, but will soon transition into an artists led non-profit organization.” It will provide regular programming, including four major exhibitions of contemporary art, summer workshops and space for artistic experimentation for artists from Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

also by Paula Newton