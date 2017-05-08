A Grant that Pays You to Write About Art

The The Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant program is currently seeking applicants for its 2017 grant process! The application, which closes on May 17, is open to writers who want to write about contemporary visual art—that is, art made since WWII. Grants awarded range from $15,000 to $50,000 and can be used to support articles, blogs, books, new and alternative media, and short-form writing projects.

To be eligible for this grant, an arts writer must be:

—an individual;

—applying for a project about contemporary visual art;

—an art historian, artist, critic, curator, journalist, or practitioner in an outside field who is strongly engaged with the contemporary visual arts;

—a U.S. citizen, permanent resident of the United States, or holder of an O-1 visa;

—at least twenty-five years old;

—a published author (specific publication requirements vary depending on grant category; see the project-specific eligibility requirements).

Some past grantees include Kelly Klaasmeyer, who at the time was Glasstire’s editor, Eileen Myles, who recently spoke in conversation with Catherine Opie in Houston (watch a video of the talk here), Harbeer Sandhu, who became the Editor-in-Chief at Free Press Houston, and Raphael Rubinstein, who teaches at the University of Houston.

