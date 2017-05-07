A Blade of Grass Announces 2017 Fellows

A Blade of Grass, a Brooklyn-based non-profit that works to foster the practice of socially engaged art, recently announced their 2017 ABOG Fellows for Socially Engaged Art. Among them are Houston and Project Row Houses’ very own Rick Lowe and former MFAH Core Fellow Ronny Quevedo.

For his project with ABOG, Lowe will create the Victoria Square Project in Athens, Greece during documenta 14. The piece will explore how refugees and issues of immigration relate to native Athenians and will attempt to “operate long-term to assure that the positive value and assets of immigrants and refugees are integrated into the overall changing narrative” of Athens.

Quevedo, who was recently an artist-in-residence at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace program, will create Higher Sails, “a series that transforms small businesses into social agents by broadcasting community concerns through its ephemera and store signage.” The project will take place in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

To realize their projects, all ABOG fellows will receive help from a field researcher, a documentary about their process, retreats with other fellows and staff, and an unrestricted stipend of $20,000.

